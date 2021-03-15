Left Menu

U.S. says Myanmar military's violence against protesters is 'immoral and indefensible'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Monday the Myanmar military's violence against protesters was "immoral and indefensible" after more bloodshed over the weekend.

"Burmese security forces have literally attacked their own people, killing dozens throughout the country," Porter said on a call with reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

