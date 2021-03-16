U.S. envoy plans to attend Afghan peace conference in Moscow -State Department

U.S. envoy plans to attend Afghan peace conference in Moscow -State DepartmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 00:04 IST
U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad plans to attend a March 18 conference in Moscow on accelerating the Afghanistan peace process, deputy State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Monday.
The conference will "compliment all other international efforts to support the Afghanistan peace process and also reflects the international community's concerns about progress to date," she told a news briefing.
