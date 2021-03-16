40-yr-old woman found hanging inside south Delhi home

A 40-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling inside her house in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area on Monday evening, police said The deceased has been identified as Shweta. She was divorced and living with her mother, they said. ''Information regarding the incident was received at 6:42 pm, following which police reached the spot where they found the body. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The body has been shifted to AIIMS,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. According to police, Shweta's mother went to meet her younger daughter in Pitampura and when she came back at around 6 pm, she found the flat locked from inside. The main door was broke opened and Shweta was found hanging in the kitchen, police said. As of now, no foul play has been reported, police said.

