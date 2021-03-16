Two held with 11 quintals of 'ganja' in UP's Lalitpur
Two smugglers were arrested here with 11 quintals of ganja worth Rs 2.5 crore in the international market, police said on Monday.According to police, the recovery was made on Sunday night by a joint team of the Special Task Force and the Narcotics Control Bureau.PTI | Lalitpur | Updated: 16-03-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 00:08 IST
Two smugglers were arrested here with 11 quintals of ganja worth Rs 2.5 crore in the international market, police said on Monday.
According to police, the recovery was made on Sunday night by a joint team of the Special Task Force and the Narcotics Control Bureau. The consignment was being taken to Mathura and nearby districts from Odisha, they said. The arrested persons have been identified as Kishan Kumar Rana and Jitendra Chaudhary, alias Jeetu, both residents of Hathras district. Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said the cost of the recovered ganja in the international market is around Rs 2.5 crore. A case has been registered against the arrested accused under the NDPS Act and the truck has been seized.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UP's Hathras has become epicentre of crime against women: BSP
CM Yogi directs officials to invoke NSA against accused in Hathras murder case
Molestation accused kill girl's father in UP's Hathras, two held
2 more held in connection with Hathras shooting: Police
Yogi Adityanath questions association between Samajwadi Party, criminal over Hathras case