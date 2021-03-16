Death toll in weeks of Myanmar protests passes 180 -activist group

Death toll in weeks of Myanmar protests passes 180 -activist groupReuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 00:27 IST
A total of 183 people have been killed by security forces in weeks of protests against the military coup in Myanmar, an activist group said on Monday.
At least 20 people were killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said. On Sunday, 74 people died - the bloodiest single day so far.
Protests have been taking place daily since the military overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 and installed a ruling junta.
