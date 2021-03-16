Left Menu

Those with computer as subject can't be denied opportunity for posts requiring CEC certificate: HC

When they appeared for an interview for it, they were denied the opportunity on the ground that they possessed either BTech or BSc, which were not equivalent to Course on Computer Concepts CCC certificate as required in the advertisement.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-03-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 00:38 IST
The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday held that candidates having computer as a subject in BTech, MCA, MSc, BSc Agriculture or BA cannot be denied the opportunity in the recruitment process for posts requiring a CEC certificate.

With this observation, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh permitted the petitioners to participate in the interview to be held in pursuance of an advertisement issued by the UP Subordinate Service Selection Commission on October 5, 2016 for the posts of cane supervisor.

The petitioners' lawyer Badrish Kumar Tripathi had submitted that the petitioners had applied for the post of cane supervisor in 2016. When they appeared for an interview for it, they were denied the opportunity on the ground that they possessed either BTech or BSc, which were not equivalent to Course on Computer Concepts (CCC) certificate as required in the advertisement. ''The objective of the CCC course is to enable a student to acquire the knowledge pertaining to fundamentals of information technology. In the present case, admittedly, the petitioners do not possess the CCC certificate but they possess the equivalent qualification from other recognised institutions and it makes them suitable to fulfil the requirements of the employer for the posts in question,'' the court observed.

