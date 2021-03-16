UP: Abducted property dealer rescued, 4 held
The police have rescued a property dealer allegedly kidnapped from his office in Matiyala village near here and arrested four people, an officer said on Monday.Sachin Chowdhary, a native of Sadarpur village, was abducted on Sunday afternoon by Yashpal, Ravinder, Sumit and Dinesh.PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-03-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 00:47 IST
Sachin Chowdhary, a native of Sadarpur village, was abducted on Sunday afternoon by Yashpal, Ravinder, Sumit and Dinesh. Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja told PTI that Chowdhary was abducted over a financial dispute and the abductors were old acquaintances of the victim.
According to police, the accused reached Chowdhary’s office and thrashed him. They then dragged him outside, put him in a car and fled.
However, the victim’s brother made a video of the incident and gave it to police which helped in tracing the car, they said.
