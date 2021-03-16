UP: Abducted property dealer rescued, 4 held

The police have rescued a property dealer allegedly kidnapped from his office in Matiyala village near here and arrested four people, an officer said on Monday.

Sachin Chowdhary, a native of Sadarpur village, was abducted on Sunday afternoon by Yashpal, Ravinder, Sumit and Dinesh. Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja told PTI that Chowdhary was abducted over a financial dispute and the abductors were old acquaintances of the victim.

Advertisement

According to police, the accused reached Chowdhary’s office and thrashed him. They then dragged him outside, put him in a car and fled.

However, the victim’s brother made a video of the incident and gave it to police which helped in tracing the car, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)