U.N. chief urges end to violence by Myanmar military

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is appalled by the escalating violence in Myanmar "at the hands of the country's military," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

"The Secretary-General urges the international community to work collectively and bilaterally to help bring an end to the repression by the military," Dujarric said.

