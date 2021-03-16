U.N. chief urges end to violence by Myanmar military

U.N. chief urges end to violence by Myanmar militaryReuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 00:51 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is appalled by the escalating violence in Myanmar "at the hands of the country's military," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.
"The Secretary-General urges the international community to work collectively and bilaterally to help bring an end to the repression by the military," Dujarric said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
