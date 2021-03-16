Left Menu

Londoners protest against police after murder of woman

Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home in south London on March 3 and a police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder, provoking a national debate over how British society deals with male violence against women. Protesters gathered outside parliament in Westminster, where lawmakers started debating a bill on Monday that opponents said would give police too much power to restrict peaceful protests, days after police were criticised for using excessive force at a vigil for Everard.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 01:01 IST
Londoners protest against police after murder of woman

Protesters angry at men's violence against women and heavy-handed policing in the wake of the murder of Londoner Sarah Everard protested outside police headquarters, parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office on Monday. Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home in south London on March 3 and a police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder, provoking a national debate over how British society deals with male violence against women.

Protesters gathered outside parliament in Westminster, where lawmakers started debating a bill on Monday that opponents said would give police too much power to restrict peaceful protests, days after police were criticised for using excessive force at a vigil for Everard. The protesters briefly blocked traffic on nearby Westminster Bridge before gathering outside New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of London's Metropolitan Police, and moving on to Johnson's Downing Street office.

Holding signs reading "Educate your sons" and "End violence against women", protesters stood opposite a line of police outside New Scotland Yard, chanting "Sisters united will never be defeated" and "Who protects us from you?" Political focus has shifted onto London's Metropolitan Police after officers tried to disperse a vigil for Everard on Saturday, saying it breached COVID-19 lockdown rules. They scuffled with mourners and dragged women away in handcuffs.

Monday's protest proceeded for several hours without the same heavy-handed police tactics, following widespread criticism of Saturday's events and calls for the Met's chief to resign. "They came with flowers, you came with force," read one protester's sign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake shakes buildings in Tokyo, no tsunami warning -NHK

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude of 4.8 struck in central Japans Ibaraki prefecture north of Tokyo at 456 a.m. local time 1956 GMT, according to public broadcaster NHK, briefly shaking buildings in the Japanese capital.There were no i...

Cyprus suspends AstraZeneca vaccine pending EU agency review

Cyprus suspended AstraZeneca shots for COVID-19 on Monday pending a review by the European Medicines Agency EMA, its health ministry said. The suspension, which followed a similar move on Monday by Germany, France and Italy, will last until...

Judge in George Floyd police trial to weigh if $27 million settlement taints jury

The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd in a deadly arrest, said on Monday he was concerned publicity about the citys 27 million settlement with Floyds family could ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends at record high as Wall Street rises

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the SP 500 closing at a record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus.In a concrete sign that the wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021