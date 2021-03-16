UP: POCSO court awards 10-year jail term to rape accused

Left Menu

A POCSO court awarded 10 years imprisonment to a man for raping a minor and also slapped a fine of Rs 1.80 lakh on him.

Special public prosecutor Utakarsh Vats told PTI that an FIR was lodged at Modinagar Police Station against Shushil for raping a minor in 2019. He was known to the victim's family and visited her house often, Vats said.

Chief Special Judge of POCSO court Mahendra Srivastav pronounced the verdict.

According to Vats, the convict had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from the victim's father but refused to return the money when asked. He instead reached the girl's house few days later, served her a drink laced with sedatives and raped her. He also made a video of the act and threatened to upload it on social media if she told anyone about it, Vats said.

Sometime later, the girl was married off but Shushil sent the video to her husband and sister-in-law. At the time of the rape, the victim was a minor and therefore the case was entertained by the POCSO court.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

