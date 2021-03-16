LT grade assistant teacher exam: HC extends date for submission of documents to March 25

In a relief for candidates appearing for an examination for the posts of assistant teacher in the LT grade, the Uttarakahnd High Court on Monday extended the date of the submission of documents to March 25. Earlier, the candidates were asked to furnish documents by December 4. Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), a division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Verma directed the Selection Service Commission to disseminate information about the extended date so that more unemployed youth from hilly regions of the state could take the examination. Ravindra Jugran, a resident of Dehradun, had filed the PIL in the High Court in connection with the examination to be held in April 2021 for the appointment of assistant teachers in LT grade.

