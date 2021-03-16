Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Ex-CM Trivendra Rawat not happy with diluting COVID restrictions for Kumbh

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday expressed disagreement with his successor Tirath Singh Rawats decision to dilute some COVID-19 restrictions for those attending the ongoing Mahakumbh.Trivendra Singh Rawat said coronavirus cases are rising once again in the country and all precautions need to be taken again the virus.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-03-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 01:27 IST
Uttarakhand: Ex-CM Trivendra Rawat not happy with diluting COVID restrictions for Kumbh
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday expressed disagreement with his successor Tirath Singh Rawat's decision to dilute some COVID-19 restrictions for those attending the ongoing Mahakumbh.

Trivendra Singh Rawat said coronavirus cases are rising once again in the country and all precautions need to be taken again the virus. His remarks came in the backdrop of Chief Minister Rawat announcement that pilgrims need not produce negative COVID-19 reports 72 hours prior to their arrival in Haridwar for the Mahakumbh.

Trivendra Singh Rawat told the media that his government had issued coronavirus guidelines after careful considerations, but the new CM has spoken about doing away with the negative report requirement. The former CM said the pandemic is not over yet and it needs to be taken seriously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake shakes buildings in Tokyo, no tsunami warning -NHK

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude of 4.8 struck in central Japans Ibaraki prefecture north of Tokyo at 456 a.m. local time 1956 GMT, according to public broadcaster NHK, briefly shaking buildings in the Japanese capital.There were no i...

Cyprus suspends AstraZeneca vaccine pending EU agency review

Cyprus suspended AstraZeneca shots for COVID-19 on Monday pending a review by the European Medicines Agency EMA, its health ministry said. The suspension, which followed a similar move on Monday by Germany, France and Italy, will last until...

Judge in George Floyd police trial to weigh if $27 million settlement taints jury

The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd in a deadly arrest, said on Monday he was concerned publicity about the citys 27 million settlement with Floyds family could ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends at record high as Wall Street rises

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the SP 500 closing at a record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus.In a concrete sign that the wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021