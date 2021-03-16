Left Menu

U.N. says has helped 12 jurisdictions prepare Syrian war crimes cases

A United Nations body working to ensure justice for war crimes committed by all sides in Syria has provided information and evidence to 12 national jurisdictions, its chief disclosed on Monday as the country marked a decade of war. Videos, photos, satellite imagery, "exfiltrated documents", witness statements and forensic samples constitute "the best documented situation since the end of World War Two", said Catherine Marchi-Uhel of the International Impartial and Independent Mechanism investigating the most serious crimes in Syria.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 02:17 IST
U.N. says has helped 12 jurisdictions prepare Syrian war crimes cases

A United Nations body working to ensure justice for war crimes committed by all sides in Syria has provided information and evidence to 12 national jurisdictions, its chief disclosed on Monday as the country marked a decade of war.

Videos, photos, satellite imagery, "exfiltrated documents", witness statements and forensic samples constitute "the best documented situation since the end of World War Two", said Catherine Marchi-Uhel of the International Impartial and Independent Mechanism investigating the most serious crimes in Syria. "It doesn't make the justice path easy, but it makes it possible," Marchi-Uhel , a former French judge, told a panel event hosted by Britain.

Her small team in Geneva is building a repository of the large amount of evidence and information and corroborated it in accordance with international criminal law standards, she said. "We are cooperating with and assisting investigations and prosecutions in 12 different jurisdictions. We have received 100 requests for assistance in relation to 84 distinct investigations and prosecutions," Marchi-Uhel said. It had shared information and evidence for 39 of the 100 investigations.

Marchi-Uhel, referring to the 12 jurisdictions, later told Reuters: "A large proportion are in Europe". A court in the German city of Koblenz last month sentenced a former member of Syrian President Assad's security services to 4-1/2 years in prison for abetting the torture of civilians, the first such verdict for crimes against humanity in the Syrian civil war.

Paulo Pinheiro, who heads a separate panel of U.N. war crimes investigators that keeps a confidential list of suspects, told Monday's event: "To date, the Commission of Inquiry has compiled initial information on more than 3,200 alleged individual perpetrators. "That includes individuals from all sides of the conflict, including government and pro-government forces, anti-government armed groups, and United Nations-listed terrorist organisations, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and ISIL," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Independent UN expert says ‘tsunami of hate’ targeting minorities must be tackled

The Holocaust did not start with the gas chambers, it started with hate speech against a minority, warned Fernand de Varennes, the UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues.Social media have become platforms for the spread of hate, prejudi...

Brazil coronavirus deaths rise by 1,015 on Monday

Brazil on Monday registered 1,015 new coronavirus deaths, the Health Ministry said, totaling 279,286 dead since the pandemic began.Confirmed cases rose by 36,239 to 11,519,609....

Tesla names Musk 'Technoking' in cryptic regulatory filing

Tesla Inc added Technoking of Tesla to billionaire Chief Executive Officer Elon Musks list of official titles on Monday, in a regulatory filing that also named finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn Master of Coin.The electric-car maker did not exp...

Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous legal team sought to admit more evidence contesting the U.S. governments account of her fraud case in a Canadian court on Monday, promising it was the final attempt days after the judge threw out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021