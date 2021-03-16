Missiles fired by Houthis hit uninhabited areas, Saudi-led coalition says

Missiles fired by Houthis hit uninhabited areas, Saudi-led coalition saysReuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 03:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 03:57 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday that the Iranian-aligned Houthi group fired two ballistic missiles towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, but succeeded in hitting only uninhabited border areas, Saudi state TV reported.
The two missiles were launched from a populated area in Yemen's Saada province, the coalition said. It added later that it had destroyed a bunker for ballistic missiles and launch pads in Saada, state TV reported.
"We are taking operational measures to neutralize and destroy sources of threat to protect civilians," the coalition said, adding that its military operations complied with international law and its customary rules.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Khashoggi's fiancée says Saudi crown prince should be punished "without delay"
Yemen: UN ceasefire monitoring mission condemns attack on civilians in Hudaydah
Yemenis reel from poverty, hunger as U.N pleads for funds and war's end
UN launching donor conference amid fears of famine in Yemen
OPEC oil output falls in February on Saudi additional cut -survey