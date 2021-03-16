Brazil doctor to replace general as health minister, CNN Brasil says

Brazil doctor to replace general as health minister, CNN Brasil saysReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 16-03-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 04:01 IST
Brazilian doctor Marcelo Queiroga is set to become the country's new health minister, CNN Brasil reported on Monday night, replacing a general whose leadership has been widely criticized because of Brazil's high death toll during the pandemic.
If confirmed, Queiroga would become Brazil's fourth health minister since the pandemic began.
