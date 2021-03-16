Left Menu

Brazil doctor to replace general as health minister, CNN Brasil says

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 16-03-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 04:01 IST
Brazil doctor to replace general as health minister, CNN Brasil says

Brazilian doctor Marcelo Queiroga is set to become the country's new health minister, CNN Brasil reported on Monday night, replacing a general whose leadership has been widely criticized because of Brazil's high death toll during the pandemic.

If confirmed, Queiroga would become Brazil's fourth health minister since the pandemic began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 4,219 people in intensive care with coronavirus

French health authorities reported on Monday that the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 had risen by 92 in the previous 24 hours to 4,219, the highest level since late November.The health ministrys Geodes website also r...

Bolsonaro names cardiologist as health minister to replace general

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday named a doctor as the countrys new health minister, hours after the general currently in the role confirmed that Bolsonaro was weighing candidates to replace him. Marcelo Queiroga, a cardiologist, i...

Larger-than-life statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg erected in her native Brooklyn

A larger-than-life bronze statue of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal stalwart on the U.S. Supreme Court, has been erected in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York. The 7-foot-tall 2-m, 650-pound 300-kg statue of the diminutive G...

Deb Haaland becomes first-ever Native American U.S. Cabinet secretary

U.S. Representative Deb Haaland was confirmed on Monday as Secretary of the Interior, becoming the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency and securing a central role in President Joe Bidens sweeping plans to fight climate change. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021