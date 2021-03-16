Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Tyson Foods, JBS USA meatpacking workers receive COVID-19 vaccines

Meatpacker JBS USA said on Monday that more than 20% of its employees have received a COVID-19 vaccine, while rival Tyson Foods Inc said more than 10% of its workers have received a shot. Labor unions and meat companies have been pushing states to accelerate the vaccine rollout in the food sector to protect workers and avoid supply-chain disruptions from COVID-19 outbreaks, such as closures of slaughterhouses last year. Democrats, progressives fight California governor recall

Prominent progressives including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are backing a fight against the recall of California Governor Gavin Newsom, in a sign that supporters are stepping up efforts to keep the embattled Democrat in office. Newsom and his backers opened a campaign committee on Monday and began raising funds to oppose the recall, which was started by a small right-wing group but has become a cause celebre among Republicans nationwide and in the heavily Democratic state. U.S. House panel sets antitrust hearing with acting FTC chief, Colorado AG

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel will hold a hearing on Thursday to discuss strengthening antitrust law, with the acting Federal Trade Commission chairwoman and the Colorado attorney general among the witnesses, the committee said in a statement on Monday. The witnesses will include acting FTC Chairwoman Rebecca Slaughter and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. The FTC sued Facebook last year for allegedly breaking antitrust law while Colorado was among the states that sued both Facebook and Alphabet's Google. U.S. FAA extending 'zero tolerance' unruly air passenger policy

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday he will indefinitely extend a "zero tolerance policy" on unruly air passengers that had been set to expire March 30 in the face of hundreds of reported incidents. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement he will extend the policy "as we continue to do everything we can to confront the pandemic ... The number of cases we’re seeing is still far too high, and it tells us urgent action continues to be required." Biden emphasizes local leadership over Trump in persuading hesitant Republicans on vaccine

U.S. President Joe Biden sounded doubtful on Monday about former President Donald Trump playing a role in helping to persuade hesitant Republicans to get coronavirus vaccine shots. Biden and his team have been trying to figure out how to vaccinate more Republicans as polls show some supporters of the former president have not wholeheartedly accepted the idea of getting vaccine shots. Republican message on Biden border 'crisis' draws fire from Democrats

Republicans in the U.S. Congress stepped up attacks on President Joe Biden on Monday over a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, but were criticized in turn by Democrats for their own immigration record and opposing the coronavirus relief program. Kevin McCarthy, the House of Representatives minority leader, visited border facilities in El Paso, Texas, with a dozen fellow Republicans to blame Biden for the suffering of migrants arriving at the border and to warn about potential health and security risks to the United States. Steve Bannon loses bid to start right-wing political academy in Italy

Steve Bannon, the former adviser to ex-U.S. President Donald Trump, has lost a legal battle to set up a right-wing Catholic political academy in an abbey in Italy. The Council of State on Monday ruled against the Dignitatis Humanae Institute (DHI), backed by Bannon, which wanted to start the school in an 800-year-old monastery south of Rome. Larger-than-life statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg erected in her native Brooklyn

A larger-than-life bronze statue of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal stalwart on the U.S. Supreme Court, has been erected in her hometown of Brooklyn, New York. The 7-foot-tall (2-m), 650-pound (300-kg) statue of the diminutive Ginsburg, which was created by Gillie and Marc, an Australian artist couple, was placed indoors last Friday at a residential and commercial complex called City Point. U.S. Capitol police suspend officer over anti-Semitic tract

The U.S. Capitol Police suspended an officer after anti-Semitic reading material was "discovered near his work area," the department said on Monday. The Washington Post, which first reported the story, said a congressional aide saw a printed copy of "The Protocols of the Meetings of the Learned Elders of Zion" at a checkpoint inside the entrance of a congressional office building. Deb Haaland becomes first-ever Native American U.S. Cabinet secretary

U.S. Representative Deb Haaland was confirmed on Monday as Secretary of the Interior, becoming the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency and securing a central role in President Joe Biden's sweeping plans to fight climate change. The U.S. Senate confirmed the New Mexico Democrat 51-40 after she clinched support from Republicans including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Alaska Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Maine Senator Susan Collins.

