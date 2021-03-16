Left Menu

In Myanmar, people protest against military coup with tattoos

People in Myanmar protesting the military's seizure of power, which has sparked widespread violence in the country, have a new tool - coup-themed tattoos. Some are opting to have "Freedom from Fear" or "Spring Revolution" written on their bodies, while others favour drawings of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's face or the movement's three-finger salute.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 06:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 06:55 IST
In Myanmar, people protest against military coup with tattoos

People in Myanmar protesting the military's seizure of power, which has sparked widespread violence in the country, have a new tool - coup-themed tattoos.

Some are opting to have "Freedom from Fear" or "Spring Revolution" written on their bodies, while others favour drawings of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's face or the movement's three-finger salute. These motifs have become increasingly popular since the junta seized power on Feb. 1, tattoo parlours say. More than 80 people have been killed and 2,100 arrested in the crackdown by police and security forces on daily protests across the Southeast Asian nation, an advocacy group says.

"I felt like I lost my future when I heard the news on Feb 1. I feel so much in pain and I don't want to get to forget that pain ever," said a 23-year old woman at a parlour in Yangon, who did not want to be identified. She said she was getting the message "Freedom from Fear" written on her body so she would never forget that pain and to show younger generations "how we got rid of this system."

Many tattoo artists inked people for free in a show of solidarity in the days after the coup in early February. After reports that some of them were arrested, many parlours are trying to be more discreet even though they continue to offer steep discounts. "They threatened us with the weapons. But our revolution won't win if we have fear," said the customer in Yangon. "So we must get rid of this kind of fear to prevail in our revolution."

The leaders of the United States and some of its allies vowed on Friday to work together to restore democracy in Myanmar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UNDP launches new facility to boost women’s leadership in crisis contexts

The United Nations Development Programme UNDP has announced the establishment of a new facility designed to strengthen womens leadership and participation in crisis contexts.The Gender and Crisis Engagement Facility, launched on Internation...

Rugby league-NRL warns Sharks' forward over 'derogatory' comments

Australias National Rugby League NRL has issued a warning to Cronulla Sharks forward Toby Rudolf for making offensive and derogatory comments after he joked in an interview that he planned to head to a pub and pull to celebrate a win. In a ...

Haaland OK'd at Interior, 1st Native American Cabinet head

The Senate has confirmed New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as interior secretary, making her the first Native American to lead a Cabinet department and the first to lead the federal agency that has wielded influence over the nations tribes for ne...

Promising people vaccine shots and cash payments, Biden White House kicks off stimulus tour

With a promise of shots in arms and money in pockets, President Joe Biden on Monday kicked off a week of promotion and travel for the 1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill he signed into law last week to help the country move past the COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021