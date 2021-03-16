Left Menu

Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar constituency Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 09:39 IST
Cong MP gives adjournment notice in LS over bank employees' strike
Congress MP Manickam Tagore . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar constituency Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "strike and agitation of bank employees against proposed privatisation". Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Jha had given a notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the strike and agitation of bank employees.

The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, called for a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and "retrograde banking reforms". Over 10 lakh bank employees and officers are participating in the strike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

