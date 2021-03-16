Left Menu

L&T bags orders across business segments in domestic market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 11:15 IST
L&T bags orders across business segments in domestic market
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has received multiple orders across its business segments in the domestic market.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the ''significant'' category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders for two of its businesses, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its water and effluent treatment business has secured EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) orders from the rural water supply and sanitation department, Odisha to execute individual rural water supply projects in the Kendrapada and Khorda Districts of Odisha.

The business has also secured a repeat order from the water resources department of Odisha.

Further, the factories arm of its buildings and factories business has secured an order from a leading cement manufacturer in the country to construct a 10,000 TPD (tonnes per day) Integrated Cement Plant in Pali, Rajasthan.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.55 per cent down at Rs 1,475.95 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire in plastic goods factory in Daman, no casualty

A major fire broke out in a factory engaged in manufacturing plastic goods in Daman Union Territory on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.There was no casualty, they said, adding that 30 to 40 workers were brought out safely from the prem...

Japan's Motegi agrees with Blinken to oppose China's bid to change status quo

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday he had agreed with his U.S. counterpart to strongly oppose Chinas attempt to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas and to closely cooperate with each other on the ...

YAP raises Rs 73.2 cr in series B funding led by Flourish Ventures, Omidyar Network India

Fintech infrastructure provider YAP on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 73.2 crore or USD 10 million in series B funding round, co-led by Flourish Ventures and Omidyar Network India.The companys existing investors BEENEXT, 8i Ventures, DMI Gr...

Dr Pravin Patil was awarded with Excellence in Panchagavya & Ayurvedic Research in 5th edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai

New Delhi India, March 16 ANISRV Media 5th edition of Indian Health Professional Awards took place at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai on 13th March 2021, witnessed awards bestowed upon top-notch doctors, dentist, hospitals institution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021