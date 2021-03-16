'PIA' marked dummy aeroplane balloon recovered in J-K's Bhalwal area of Jammu
A dummy aeroplane shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it was recovered by J-K Police in the Bhalwal area of Jammu on Tuesday.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-03-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 11:48 IST
A dummy aeroplane shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it was recovered by J-K Police in the Bhalwal area of Jammu on Tuesday. A similar balloon was recovered by the J-K's Police on March 10, after it landed in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is the national flag carrier of Pakistan. An investigation is underway and more details about the incident are awaited. (ANI)
