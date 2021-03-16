Left Menu

Govt of NCT (Amendment) Bill 'unconstitutional', says Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, calling the bill "unconstitutional".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 12:07 IST
Congress leader Kapil Sibal (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, calling the bill "unconstitutional". "The NCT of Delhi ( Amendment Bill ) 2021 is unconstitutional, violates Federal structure, hems in the elected government, and makes MLAs caged representatives," Sibal tweeted.

Sibal also termed the bill "yet another instance of this government's arrogance of power". On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at the Centre regarding the bill.

"After being rejected by the people of Delhi (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected government through a Bill in LS today. We strongly condemn BJP's unconstitutional and anti-democracy move," the CM had tweeted. "The bill is contrary to the Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG. Elected government will take all decisions and send only the copy of decision to the LG," Kejriwal had added.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was introduced on Monday in Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

