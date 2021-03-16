Japan's Motegi agrees with Blinken to oppose China's bid to change status quo

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday he had agreed with his U.S. counterpart to strongly oppose China's attempt to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas and to closely cooperate with each other on the matter.

Motegi made the comment following his bilateral meeting in Tokyo with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

