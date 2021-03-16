Japan's Motegi agrees with Blinken to oppose China's bid to change status quo

Japan's Motegi agrees with Blinken to oppose China's bid to change status quoReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-03-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 12:15 IST
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday he had agreed with his U.S. counterpart to strongly oppose China's attempt to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas and to closely cooperate with each other on the matter.
Motegi made the comment following his bilateral meeting in Tokyo with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Antony Blinken
- Toshimitsu Motegi
- Japanese
- China
- Tokyo
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Hold Tokyo asks China to stop anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens
Tokyo asks China to stop anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens
2 Americans wanted in Ghosn's escape in Japanese custody
2 Americans wanted in Ghosn's escape in Japanese custody
BRIEF-Japanese Prosecutors Taylors Will Be Detained At Same Tokyo Jail That Held Ghosn