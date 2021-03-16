Left Menu

UK wants positive China links but values come first, says foreign minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 12:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that Britain would like a positive relationship with China but not at the expense of upholding its values.

"We will never relent or stop standing up for our values, including the values of open societies, democracy, and human rights," Raab told Sky News.

"That requires us to take a calibrated approach to China, but we want a positive relationship where it's possible. But we will never yield and we will never give up standing up for our values."

