COVID-19 vaccination programme for member lawyers of SCBA inaugurated
Senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice N V Ramana on Tuesday inaugurated the COVID-19 vaccination program for member lawyers of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and their families. Senior lawyer and SCBA President Vikas Singh was the first person who got himself vaccinated in the presence of Justice Ramana in the program held in the apex court premises here. The bar has prepared a list of lawyers and their family members who are above 60 years of age for getting the vaccine shots on a priority basis.
SCBA Secretary Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad requested member lawyers and their families to cooperate and follow the COVID-19 protocol during the vaccination process.
