Darul Uloom Deoband VC gets COVID-19 vaccine jab

Darul Uloom Deoband vice chancellor Abul Qasim Nomani appealed to people to follow the government's COVID-19 guidelines to curb the spread of the disease. He made the appeal after being vaccinated against the disease on Monday. Darul Uloom Deoband deputy vice chancellor Maulana Abul Khaliq Madrasi also received the first shot of the vaccine. PTI CORR MGA SRY

