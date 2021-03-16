Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says

Tunisia's President Kais Saied will visit Libya on Wednesday, his office said, after the new Libyan Government of National Unity took the oath of office.

Saied's office said the visit is to support the democratic path in Libya, which aims to hold national elections in December in a bid to end its decade-long conflict.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)