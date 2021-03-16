Left Menu

Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 16-03-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 13:21 IST
Tunisia's President Kais Saied will visit Libya on Wednesday, his office said, after the new Libyan Government of National Unity took the oath of office.

Saied's office said the visit is to support the democratic path in Libya, which aims to hold national elections in December in a bid to end its decade-long conflict.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

