Left Menu

Britain targets influence in Indo-Pacific as counterweight to China

Putting Britain at odds with China, the biggest review of British foreign and defense policy since the end of the Cold War three decades ago will set out how Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to be at the forefront of a reinvigorated, rules-based international order based on cooperation and free trade. Calling the Indo Pacific "increasingly the geopolitical center of the world", the government highlighted a British aircraft carrier deployment to the region and announced a previously postponed visit to India will go ahead in April.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 13:41 IST
Britain targets influence in Indo-Pacific as counterweight to China
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain wants to expand its influence among democratic nations in the Indo-Pacific region while preserving strong ties with the United States, a document laying out the country's post-Brexit foreign policy priorities will say on Tuesday. Putting Britain at odds with China, the biggest review of British foreign and defense policy since the end of the Cold War three decades ago will set out how Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to be at the forefront of a reinvigorated, rules-based international order based on cooperation and free trade.

Calling the Indo Pacific "increasingly the geopolitical center of the world", the government highlighted a British aircraft carrier deployment to the region and announced a previously postponed visit to India will go ahead in April. Since completing its exit from the European Union at the end of last year after an acrimonious divorce, Johnson's government has vowed the "Integrated Review" will show Britain still had clout on the world stage and define a new era for the country.

"I am profoundly optimistic about the UK's place in the world and our ability to seize the opportunities ahead," Johnson will say in a statement to parliament. Britain holds two influential roles this year: hosting the first post-pandemic G7 summit in June, and the COP26 climate conference in November.

But the 100-page document, due at 1130 GMT, will be closely scrutinized for concrete measures showing how the government will deliver on Johnson's rhetoric at a time when the country is struggling to come to terms with the realities of Brexit and has suffered more deaths than its peers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Relations with China, which is on course to become the world's largest economy, have frayed badly over issues including Beijing's handing of former British colony Hong Kong, increasingly vocal criticism of China state-subsidized industry, and security concerns around Chinese investment in Britain.

The Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier's long-planned deployment is expected to raise military tension in the South China Sea. Foreign minister Dominic Raab told Sky News Britain would like to have a positive relationship with China but not at the expense of upholding its values, saying that required a "calibrated approach" towards Beijing.

A statement previewing Tuesday's report listed "the importance of our relationship with the U.S." alongside the defense of democracy and human rights, and safety from terrorism as fundamental components of British policy. Britain is seeking a trade deal with the United States and reassurance over where it sits in President Joe Biden's international priorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ultra-wealthy Indians reassessing attitudes on succession plans: Knight Frank

Nearly 84 per cent of Indias ultra-high-net-worth individuals UHNWIs have reassessed their attitudes to succession planning in light of Covid-19, according to global property consultancy Knight Franks latest attitudes survey released on Tue...

BCCI invites bids for its and IPL digital properties

The BCCI on Tuesday invited bids for its digital properties as well as those of the Indian Premier League through a tender process.The Board said it is issuing two Request for Proposals RFP, one concerning its website and mobile application...

Morning walk, visit to gym and fish market-- Haasan begins campaign in Coimbatore South

Makkal Neethi Maiam MNM Chief Kamal Hassan launched his election campaign early on Tuesday by going around the Coimbatore South Constituency, where he is contesting the assembly polls next month, and interacted with voters.Hassan began the ...

European stocks rise on upbeat forecasts from Zalando, Volkswagen

European stocks rose on Tuesday as German online fashion retailer Zalando and carmaker Volkswagen jumped following upbeat earnings forecasts, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserves views on a recent pick-up in inflation.The pan-E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021