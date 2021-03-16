Left Menu

Illegal coal mining case: CBI searches at five locations in West Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 13:49 IST
Illegal coal mining case: CBI searches at five locations in West Bengal

The CBI on Tuesday carried out searches at five locations in poll-bound West Bengal in connection with the illegal coal mining case involving alleged kingpin Anup Manjhi, officials said. The searches are being conducted at five locations of Manjhi's alleged associate Amit Agrawal, a businessman, in Durgapur, Asansol and Bankura, they said.

