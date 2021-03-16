UP man arrested in Delhi for selling stolen vehicles

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling stolen vehicles in the national capital, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohsin Khan, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Ten vehicles, one country-made pistol and two live cartridges have been seized from him, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Jasmeet Singh said they had laid a trap near GB Pant Hospital based on a tip-off on March 6 and arrested Khan.

During interrogation, Khan said he purchased the stolen vehicles from one Babloo, an auto-lifter, from Moradabad in UP, the DCP said.

He told investigators that he had sold more than 500 stolen vehicles in Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab in the last seven years, the police added.

