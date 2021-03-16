Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-03-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 14:07 IST
MP: Women police stations to be set up in 42 more districts

All districts in Madhya Pradesh will now have women police stations, with the state government on Tuesday deciding to establish such stations in 42 remaining districts to check crime against women.

At present, women police stations are there in 10 out of the total 52 districts in the state.

''To curb crime against women, and to ensure registration of the crime and proper investigation into such cases, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up women police stations in the remaining 42 districts of the state also,'' Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Vidhan Sabha premises, he said.

Informing about other decisions of the cabinet, Mishra said the state government has also decided to launch the 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna' for five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25.

The scheme aimed at focused and sustainable development of the fisheries sector was launched last year by the central government under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'.

''Under the scheme, the government will spend Rs 481.66 crore for an integrated development and management of the fisheries sector,'' Mishra said.

The state cabinet also decided to restart providing milk to children aged between 3 and 6 years thrice a week under the Midday Meal Scheme, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

