Japan's Fast Retailing says supplier plants in Myanmar set on fire

Japan's Fast Retailing Co said on Tuesday that two supplier factories in Myanmar were recently set on fire amid violent unrest following a military coup.

A representative for Fast Retailing, known for its Uniqlo brand of casual clothing stores, confirmed that fires had broken out on Sunday at two factories used in the manufacture of its apparel. The factories were not operating at the time and there were no injuries.

The situation in Myanmar will lead to some delays in the production and delivery of products, the company said. Foreign firms have been urged to suspend operations in Myanmar to put pressure on the military junta to end its bloody takeover.

Japan's Kirin Holdings Co is winding up a beer alliance with a military-linked company after coming under pressure from activist groups. "We are deeply concerned about the current situation in Myanmar and have started conversations with international stakeholders, including United Nation agencies and NPOs and other global companies on this matter," Fast Retailing said in a statement.

