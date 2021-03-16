Left Menu

Man arrested for raping teenage girl, putting pressure on her to change religion in UP

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 16-03-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 14:34 IST
A young man has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenaged Dalit girl and putting pressure on her to change her religion in Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, 23-year-old Raju Ansari took the 17-year-old girl to his house in the Lalauli police station area on Friday night and allegedly raped her. The girl was rescued from his house on Saturday morning, Lalauli police station SHO Sandeep Kumar Tiwari said.

According to a complaint filed with the police, Ansari also put pressure on the girl to change her religion.

A case was registered against Ansari on Sunday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, the police officer said, adding that he was arrested on Monday evening from his house.

The girl has been sent to a government hospital for medical examination, the police officer added.

