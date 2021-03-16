Miscreants set vehicles of pvt company engaged in coal mining on fire

Armed miscreants attacked the office of a private company engaged in coal mining in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district and set two vehicles on fire, police said on Tuesday.

The miscreants attacked the office of Ambay Mining outsourcing coal company in Block-2 Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) area on Monday night and set two hyva tippers on fire and damaged three other vehicles including a payloader, they said.

Officer-in-charge of Baghmara police station Suvedar Yadav said over two dozen armed miscreants stormed the office premises of the company engaged in coal mining in Block-2 Area of BCCL on Monday night. They ransacked the office and beat up employees.

The miscreants set two hyva tippers on fire and damaged three others parked in the premises.

Getting information about the incident Yadav along with a police team and CISF personnel reached the spot and doused the fire.

