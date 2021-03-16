Left Menu

Miscreants set vehicles of pvt company engaged in coal mining on fire

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 16-03-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 14:40 IST
Miscreants set vehicles of pvt company engaged in coal mining on fire

Armed miscreants attacked the office of a private company engaged in coal mining in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district and set two vehicles on fire, police said on Tuesday.

The miscreants attacked the office of Ambay Mining outsourcing coal company in Block-2 Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) area on Monday night and set two hyva tippers on fire and damaged three other vehicles including a payloader, they said.

Officer-in-charge of Baghmara police station Suvedar Yadav said over two dozen armed miscreants stormed the office premises of the company engaged in coal mining in Block-2 Area of BCCL on Monday night. They ransacked the office and beat up employees.

The miscreants set two hyva tippers on fire and damaged three others parked in the premises.

Getting information about the incident Yadav along with a police team and CISF personnel reached the spot and doused the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democratic-controlled U.S. House to vote on citizenship path for 'Dreamers'

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is due to vote on two immigration bills that would provide a path to citizenship for millions living illegally in the United States, including farmworkers and younger immigrants known as Dr...

Party's over for behind-the-scenes workers in Hollywood awards season

A year ago, photographer Alberto Rodriguez would have been jostling for position on a celebrity red carpet during Hollywoods hectic awards season.Today, with award shows going virtual, youre more likely to find the 20-year veteran deliverin...

Hero Electric sells 50,000 units in 2020

Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has sold over 50,000 electric two-wheelers last year thus retaining the top slot in the segment.The company further said its sales network has crossed the 600 touchpoint mark covering 500 towns and cities ac...

Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement

Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress MLAs created ruckus in Odisha Assembly on Tuesday over pending paddy procurement by the government. The ruckus was followed by Biju Janata Dal BJD MLAs demanding an apology from BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021