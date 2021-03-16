Body of missing police driver found in canal in Rajasthan's Kota

Body of missing police driver found in canal in Rajasthan's KotaPTI | Kota | Updated: 16-03-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 14:59 IST
The body of a man working as a driver in Rajasthan Police was found in a canal along the Kota-Bundi national highway on Tuesday, nearly three days after he went missing, officials said.
Ashok Kumar Choudhary (48) of Haryana's Rohtak, who was posted at the Motor Transport Office here, had gone missing on Saturday night, they said.
His motorcycle was found in the same canal on Monday morning, the police said.
A case was lodged under section 174 of the CrPC to ascertain the cause of death, and the body was handed over to the family members after postmortem, Circle in-charge, Nayapura police station, R P S Shankarlal said.
Prima facie, it seems Choudhary fell into the canal along with the two-wheeler while going home on Saturday night and drowned, Shankarlal said, adding that no injury marks were found on the body.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nayapura
- P S Shankarlal
- Kota
- Shankarlal
- Haryana
- Motor Transport Office
ALSO READ
Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts home loan rates to 6.65%
Uday Kotak takes first jab of COVID-19 vaccine
Dakota Fanning to play Susan Ford in Showtime series 'The First Lady'
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints agri economist Ashok Gulati as addl director
Kotak Mahindra Bank divests 10 pc stake in ECA Trading Services to its arm