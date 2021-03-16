2 Chinese nationals arrested from Bagdogra airport: Police

Two Chinese nationals were arrested on Tuesday from the Bagdogra airport near Siliguri in West Bengal for travelling without any documents, police said.

The arrested have been identified as Nav Jang Jung (39) and Kai Leng (42), they said.

The duo was travelling to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

Suspicious about their movement, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detained them at the airport and later handed them to the police, officials said.

One of those arrested has a passport but no visa, while the other could not produce any valid documents, police said.

The duo crossed over to India from Nepal on Monday and spent the night at a hotel in Bagdogra before reaching the airport in the morning, they said.

Two Aadhaar cards with Uttar Pradesh addresses have been found with them, police said.

The matter is being investigated, they said.

