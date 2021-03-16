Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 15:04 IST
32.31 lakh people in JK given domicile certificates, govt tells LS

A total of 32.31 lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir have been given domicile certificates, while 2.15 lakh applications have been rejected, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Reddy also said in Lok Sabha that as per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 35,44,938 applications for issue of domicile certificates have been received as on December 31, 2020, out of which 32,31,353 applicants have been issued domicile certificates.

A total of 2,15,438 applications have been rejected, he said replying a written question.

He said Rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020 mandates certain documents to be annexed with the application. The applications which lack the prescribed documents are rejected.

