32.31 lakh people in JK given domicile certificates, govt tells LS

32.31 lakh people in JK given domicile certificates, govt tells LSPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 15:04 IST
A total of 32.31 lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir have been given domicile certificates, while 2.15 lakh applications have been rejected, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.
Reddy also said in Lok Sabha that as per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 35,44,938 applications for issue of domicile certificates have been received as on December 31, 2020, out of which 32,31,353 applicants have been issued domicile certificates.
A total of 2,15,438 applications have been rejected, he said replying a written question.
He said Rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020 mandates certain documents to be annexed with the application. The applications which lack the prescribed documents are rejected.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Kashmir
- Lok Sabha
- Jammu
- Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate
ALSO READ
Andra Day wins Golden Globe for 'The United States Vs. Billie Holiday'
CM Palaniswami doesn't represent State, he represents what Centre wants him to do: Rahul Gandhi
Simplify inter-state tariffs to promote domestic tourism: Ker Governor
Kashmiri diaspora in US expresses concern over death threat to human rights activist Sushil Pandit
Maha: New Chief Secy Kunte meets Pawar, discusses state issues