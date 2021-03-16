Man killed over old enmity in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, 1 held

A 32-year-old man was killed over an old enmity in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh, a resident of Azadpur.

Advertisement

Suresh sustained a bullet injury on Monday, following which he was rushed to BJRM Hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors, a police official said.

A case was registered under IPC section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act, and a probe into the matter was launched, he said.

Police analysed the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused. On the basis of technical surveillance, Rajnish (21) was arrested, the official said.

During interrogation, Rajnish told police that he, along with his associates, killed Suresh over an old enmity.

Efforts were underway to trace other accused persons involved in the murder case, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)