PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 15:13 IST
No information on leak of WhatsApp chat on Article 370 scrapping: Govt to LS

The central government has no information on the leak of WhatsApp chat related to confidential and sensitive information, including scrapping of Article 370, which surfaced during the investigation of TRP scam by the Mumbai Police, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

A 500-page transcript of a purported WhatsApp conversation, containing details of Balakot air strikes and abrogation of Article 370, went viral in January this year after it was submitted by the Mumbai Police before a court as part of its chargesheet in a case of misuse of TV rating point (TRP), which led to a political storm.

''No such information has come to the notice of the government,'' Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply.

Reddy's reply came when asked whether the government has taken cognisance of the leak of the Whatsapp chat on confidential and sensitive information which surfaced during the TRP scam investigation.

