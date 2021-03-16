Left Menu

45-year-old chartered accountant shot dead in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

A 45-year-old charted accountant was shot dead on Tuesday morning allegedly by unidentified men in northwest Delhis Adarsh Nagar area, police said here.The deceased, Anil Aggarwal, was a resident of Majlis Park, they said.On Tuesday around 10 am, a PCR call was received regarding the incident of firing in which one person got injured.

A 45-year-old charted accountant was shot dead on Tuesday morning allegedly by unidentified men in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said here.

The deceased, Anil Aggarwal, was a resident of Majlis Park, they said.

''On Tuesday around 10 am, a PCR call was received regarding the incident of firing in which one person got injured. A police team reached the spot. The injured was shifted to the Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, where he was declared brought dead,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station.

The police said several teams have been formed to arrest the accused, and CCTV footage from the area is being analysed.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

