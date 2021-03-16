Left Menu

Govt school teacher arrested for submitting fake documents to get job

A teacher working at a government primary school here for the past ten years has been arrested for allegedly submitting fake documents to get the job, police said on Tuesday.Anil Chaudhry was arrested from Bajheri village under the Nai Mandi Police Station area on Monday, they said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 16-03-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 15:25 IST
Govt school teacher arrested for submitting fake documents to get job

A teacher working at a government primary school here for the past ten years has been arrested for allegedly submitting fake documents to get the job, police said on Tuesday.

Anil Chaudhry was arrested from Bajheri village under the Nai Mandi Police Station area on Monday, they said. A case was registered against the teacher under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document), said Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kapervan. Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari Yogesh Sharma said it was found during an inquiry that Chaudhry had submitted fake qualification documents to get the job. Meanwhile, the teacher has also been dismissed from service and the government has ordered to recover Rs 46 lakh, disbursed to him as salary during his service. PTI CORR MGA SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Newly appointed UAE Consul General meets Maharashtra Governor

The newly appointed Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Mumbai Abdulla Hussain Salman Mohamed Al Marzooqi met Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Stating that the relations between India and the...

Ad man Sorrell eyes roaring recovery, more deals

Martin Sorrell, the worlds most famous advertising executive, expects global economies to roar back to life as they recover from the pandemic over the next two years, but is worried about what comes next. The drum beat in our daily meetings...

DOT School of Design Invites Early Admission for Degree and Diploma Courses in Six Design Disciplines

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir DOT School of Design, Chennais first multi-disciplinary design college, invites applications from students for early admission for the 2021 batch of its Bachelors, Masters and Diploma courses in Spatial D...

'Stagflation' stalks Nigeria as food prices, unemployment soar

Nigerian inflation hit a four-year peak in February as food prices jumped more than 20, heaping financial pressure on households already faced with a shrinking labour market and a stagnant economy at a time of mounting insecurity.Inflation,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021