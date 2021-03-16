Yemeni protesters storm Aden's palace where cabinet members remain -witnesses, officials

Dozens of Yemeni protesters stormed a presidential palace in the southern port city of Aden on Tuesday demanding payments of public sector salaries, witnesses said.

Yemen's Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik and other members of the internationally recognized government remain holed up inside the building, two Yemeni officials said.

