Left Menu

Yemeni protesters storm Aden's palace where cabinet members remain -witnesses, officials

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 15:42 IST
Yemeni protesters storm Aden's palace where cabinet members remain -witnesses, officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Dozens of Yemeni protesters stormed a presidential palace in the southern port city of Aden on Tuesday demanding payments of public sector salaries, witnesses said.

Yemen's Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik and other members of the internationally recognized government remain holed up inside the building, two Yemeni officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian newspaper seeks investigation into 'attack' with chemical substance

A Russian newspaper that has exposed official corruption and human rights abuses urged Moscow city authorities on Tuesday to investigate what it said was an attack on its offices with a chemical substance. Novaya Gazeta, whose reporters hav...

Ranchi: BJP, JMM MLAs protest at assembly demanding inclusion of Kurmis in ST category

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM party MLAs held a protest at the State Assembly premises in Ranchi on Tuesday demanding the inclusion of Kurmis in the Scheduled Tribes ST category. For many days, we have bee...

22 of world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: Report

Twenty-two of the worlds 30 most polluted cities are in India, with Delhi being ranked as the most polluted capital city globally, a new report said on Tuesday.The report is prepared by the Swiss organization, IQAir, in the form of the Worl...

Newly appointed UAE Consul General meets Maharashtra Governor

The newly appointed Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Mumbai Abdulla Hussain Salman Mohamed Al Marzooqi met Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Stating that the relations between India and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021