No proposal to appoint commission to revisit Centre-state powers: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha said that there is no proposal of appointing any commission to revisit the distribution of powers between Centre and states as of now.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 15:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha said that there is no proposal of appointing any commission to revisit the distribution of powers between Centre and states as of now.

MHA denied any proposal of the above-said commission in its reply to a question from MPs NK Kateel and Sumalatha Ambareesh that said, "Whether any commission would be appointed to revisit distribution of Centre-state powers in view of objections raised by various states on the legislations relating to electricity, agriculture and if so, the details thereof?" The MHA said that a Commission on Centre-State Relations, headed by Justice Punchhi, had submitted its report in 2010 in seven volumes.

"It (report) contains 273 recommendations covering broad subjects evolution of Centre-State relations in India, constitutional governance and the management of Centre-state relations, Centre-state financial relations and planning, local self-governments and decentralized governance internal security, criminal justice and Centre-state cooperation, environment, natural resources & infrastructure, socio-economic development, public policy and good governance," MHA said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

