Left Menu

FIR registered against Waseem Rizvi for moving SC seeking removal of some verses of Quran

He is doing this to gather cheap popularity and to save himself from the Waqf scam. Rizvi filed the PIL in the apex court on Thursday.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:08 IST
FIR registered against Waseem Rizvi for moving SC seeking removal of some verses of Quran

An FIR was registered here against former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims with his petition in the Supreme Court seeking removal of some verses of the Quran which he claimed promoted terrorism.

The FIR was registered at the Kotwali police station on Monday evening following complaints by Anjuman Khuddam-e-Rasool secretary Shan Ahmed and an organisation known as Ittehad-e-Millat Council, the police said.

The case was registered under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bareilly, Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

Chairman of the Raja Action Committee, Maulana Afroz Raja Qadri, claimed sectarian forces were operating behind Rizvi, and that time has come to unmask them.

On Sunday, members of the Muslim community held a protest in Lucknow against Rizvi. Shia cleric and senior member of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Kalbe Jawwad and a large number of people took part in the protest at the Bara Imambara.

Addressing the gathering that day, Maulana Syed Salman Hasni Nadvi laid stress on Muslim unity and described Rizvi as a ''kaafir (non-believer)'' and ''mujrim (criminal)''.

''We are believers of the Quran and Allah first, Sunni and Shia later. Hence, there are no differences among us as far as the Quran is concerned,'' Nadvi had then said.

Maulana Jawwad had told reporters that Waseem Rizvi was a part of the ''jamaat (group)'' that goes to the extent of even falsifying their own existence and betraying their own religion.

''He has been indulging in anti-religious activities, but this time, he has broken all barriers by raising a finger on the Quran,'' Jawwad had said, urging the government to immediately arrest Rizvi and impose a heavy fine on him.

In Bareilly, Mufti Ahsan Raja Qadri of the Dargah-e-Aala Hazrat, a prominent centre of Barelvi Muslims, too had condemned Rizvi's move and said not even an iota of change in the holy book was possible.

In a statement, he had said, ''Waseem Rizvi is an enemy of the Quran and Islam. He is doing this to gather cheap popularity and to save himself from the Waqf scam.'' Rizvi filed the PIL in the apex court on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian newspaper seeks investigation into 'attack' with chemical substance

A Russian newspaper that has exposed official corruption and human rights abuses urged Moscow city authorities on Tuesday to investigate what it said was an attack on its offices with a chemical substance. Novaya Gazeta, whose reporters hav...

Ranchi: BJP, JMM MLAs protest at assembly demanding inclusion of Kurmis in ST category

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM party MLAs held a protest at the State Assembly premises in Ranchi on Tuesday demanding the inclusion of Kurmis in the Scheduled Tribes ST category. For many days, we have bee...

22 of world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: Report

Twenty-two of the worlds 30 most polluted cities are in India, with Delhi being ranked as the most polluted capital city globally, a new report said on Tuesday.The report is prepared by the Swiss organization, IQAir, in the form of the Worl...

Newly appointed UAE Consul General meets Maharashtra Governor

The newly appointed Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Mumbai Abdulla Hussain Salman Mohamed Al Marzooqi met Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Stating that the relations between India and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021