Left Menu

Ukraine accuses Russian hackers of new cyber attack

The SBU said the aim was to "get access to classified data of the highest institutions of state power of Ukraine" and accused the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) of being behind the hackers who it said had carried the attack. Kyiv has previously accused Moscow of orchestrating large cyber attacks as part of a "hybrid war" against Ukraine, but Russia denies this.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:09 IST
Ukraine accuses Russian hackers of new cyber attack

Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) said on Tuesday it had prevented a large-scale cyber attack by Russian hackers targeting classified government data. The SBU said the aim was to "get access to classified data of the highest institutions of state power of Ukraine" and accused the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) of being behind the hackers who it said had carried the attack.

Kyiv has previously accused Moscow of orchestrating large cyber attacks as part of a "hybrid war" against Ukraine, but Russia denies this. The FSB did not immediately comment on the latest accusation. The SBU did not say whether any damage had been caused in the latest incident.

In February, Ukrainian cyber authorities accused unnamed Russian internet networks of attacks on Ukrainian security and defence websites, and of trying to disseminate malicious documents through a web-based system. Ukraine and Russia have been at loggerheads since Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and involvement in a conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian newspaper seeks investigation into 'attack' with chemical substance

A Russian newspaper that has exposed official corruption and human rights abuses urged Moscow city authorities on Tuesday to investigate what it said was an attack on its offices with a chemical substance. Novaya Gazeta, whose reporters hav...

Ranchi: BJP, JMM MLAs protest at assembly demanding inclusion of Kurmis in ST category

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM party MLAs held a protest at the State Assembly premises in Ranchi on Tuesday demanding the inclusion of Kurmis in the Scheduled Tribes ST category. For many days, we have bee...

22 of world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: Report

Twenty-two of the worlds 30 most polluted cities are in India, with Delhi being ranked as the most polluted capital city globally, a new report said on Tuesday.The report is prepared by the Swiss organization, IQAir, in the form of the Worl...

Newly appointed UAE Consul General meets Maharashtra Governor

The newly appointed Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Mumbai Abdulla Hussain Salman Mohamed Al Marzooqi met Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Stating that the relations between India and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021