1.4 lakh cases of suspected people pending in Assam's foreigners tribunals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:31 IST
As many as 1.4 lakh cases are pending in foreigners' tribunals, which determine the nationality of suspects, in Assam, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said currently, foreigners' tribunals are only in Assam and the state government has informed that a total of 300 foreigners tribunals have been constituted in the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has conveyed in-principle approval for constitution of another 200 foreigners' tribunals to the government of Assam, he said.

''A total of 1,40,050 cases were pending before such tribunals till the month of December, 2020,'' Reddy said in a written reply to a question.

