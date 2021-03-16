Left Menu

9 SAD MLAs from Punjab booked for trying to confront Haryana CM outside assembly

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:35 IST
9 SAD MLAs from Punjab booked for trying to confront Haryana CM outside assembly

Nine Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislators from Punjab have been booked for their alleged attempt to gherao and confront Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar outside the assembly here last week, officials said on Tuesday.

The booked legislators are former ministers Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Bikram Singh Majithia, Baldev Singh Khaira, Sukhwinder Kumar, Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra, Kanwarjit Singh Barkandi, Manpreet Singh Ayali, Gurpartap Singh Wadala and N K Sharma.

The Shiromani Akali Dal termed the registration of case against its MLAs an ''unfortunate and undemocratic step''.

The Chandigarh Police registered the case against the SAD MLAs under relevant IPC sections including 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), according to a copy of the FIR.

The SAD legislators had confronted Khattar outside the assembly hall on March 10 and had demanded that a resolution be passed in the Haryana assembly against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Thereafter, the Haryana assembly secretariat had decided to lodge an FIR against the group of Punjab MLAs for allegedly misbehaving with Khattar.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta with state home secretary Rajeev Arora and police chief Manoj Yadava in attendance.

Speaker Gupta on Monday had condemned the incident and had informed the House that a group of SAD MLAs from Punjab allegedly tried to gherao and attack the Haryana chief minister outside the assembly hall last week when he was interacting with the media.

Gupta had also spoken to Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh over the phone and urged him to take cognisance of the matter.

Meanwhile, SAD leader and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema dubbed the registration of an FIR against the Akali legislators as an ''unfortunate and undemocratic step.'' He stated that the Akali MLAs had protested against Khattar outside the assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stalemate continues in Odisha Assembly over BJP MLA's suicide bid

The suicide attempt by a BJP MLA inside the Odisha Assembly over alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement echoed in the House for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, and Speaker S N Patro adjourned the proceedings till 4 pm in the wake...

Rugby-New "game-changer" competition for women’s rugby unveiled

World Rugby has launched a new annual three-tier global womens tournament that has been described as a game-changer that will create a more competitive international landscape and grow the Womens Rugby World Cup from 12 to 16 teams.WXV will...

BRIEF-Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed In Phase 2/3 Study Of Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate In Pediatric Population

MODERNA ANNOUNCES FIRST PARTICIPANTS DOSED IN PHASE 23 STUDY OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE IN PEDIATRIC POPULATION MODERNA - STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY EFFECTIVENESS OF TWO DOSES OF MRNA-1273 IN PEDIATRIC PARTICIPANTS GIVEN ...

Russian newspaper seeks investigation into 'attack' with chemical substance

A Russian newspaper that has exposed official corruption and human rights abuses urged Moscow city authorities on Tuesday to investigate what it said was an attack on its offices with a chemical substance. Novaya Gazeta, whose reporters hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021