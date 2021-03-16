EU medicines regulator to hold news conference at 1300 GMT

EU medicines regulator to hold news conference at 1300 GMTReuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-03-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:45 IST
The European Medicines Agency will hold a news conference at 1300 GMT on Tuesday, a spokesman for the EU's executive arm said.
EMA is conducting an investigation into the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot after Germany, France, Italy, and other EU countries suspended the use of the vaccine over isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots, and low platelet counts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AstraZeneca
- The European Medicines Agency
- France
- Germany
- Italy
ALSO READ
Canada vaccine committee advises against use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for 65 years and above
EXCLUSIVE-Six-week sprint got Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine approved in Canada
UK rollout data on AstraZeneca shot should guide other countries -vaccine chief
France eases ban on AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s
Canada vaccine committee advises against AstraZeneca vaccine for 65+