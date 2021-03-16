EU medicines regulator to hold news conference at 1300 GMT

The European Medicines Agency will hold a news conference at 1300 GMT on Tuesday, a spokesman for the EU's executive arm said.

EMA is conducting an investigation into the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot after Germany, France, Italy, and other EU countries suspended the use of the vaccine over isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots, and low platelet counts.

