China says it will start issuing visas; taking Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine required for visa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 16:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese embassy has said it will start issuing visas to travelers who have taken a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine and possess the certificates of vaccination. In a statement, the embassy said it will facilitate measures for people wanting to travel to China to carry on their employment contracts, resume work, and do other relevant activities.

''For the purpose of resuming people-to-people exchanges in an orderly manner, starting from March 15, the Chinese embassy and consulates in India will provide the persons having taken Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine and holding the certificates of vaccination with the following facilitating measures,'' it said listing certain points.

The embassy said foreigners with valid APEC (Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation) business travel cards (ABTC) can apply for a business visa with a valid ABTC and invitation letter from their counterpart in China.

