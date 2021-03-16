Left Menu

CA shot dead in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area

A 45-year man was shot dead by unidentified persons in Adarsh Nagar area in the national capital on Tuesday, the police has informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 45-year man was shot dead by unidentified persons in Adarsh Nagar area in the national capital on Tuesday, the police has informed. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Anil Aggarwal, a Chartered Accountant by profession.

"At around 10 AM, today, a PCR call was received in Police Station Adarsh Nagar regarding an incident of firing in which one person got injured. The injured was shifted to the Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh where he was declared brought dead," the police said in a statement. "A case under several sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been in the Adarsh Nagar police station," they said.

The police also informed that multiple teams have been formed to arrest the accused person involved in the case and that all necessary evidence has been collected from the scene of the crime. "CCTV footages have been procured and the same are being analysed. Sources have been deployed to gather local intelligence," the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

