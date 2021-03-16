Left Menu

Tanzanians should be told about Magufuli's health, opposition says

Another opposition politician, Tundu Lissu, who lost an election last year to Magufuli, said last week from exile in Belgium that the president is in India receiving medical treatment for the virus and is in a serious condition. India's immigration service records do not show anybody by the name of John Magufuli entering the country, and air ambulance flight records do not show a flight from East Africa since Feb. 1, an Indian government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:16 IST
Tanzanians should be told about Magufuli's health, opposition says

An opposition leader said on Tuesday Tanzanians had become fearful due to lack of information about the health of President John Magufuli, who has not been seen in public for more than two weeks, and citizens had the right to know about his condition. Speculation in East Africa is rife that Magufuli, 61, a vocal COVID-19 sceptic, is ill with the virus, though his vice president said on Monday that the country was safe and citizens should ignore rumours from outside the country.

"It is important for the government to inform the public about the president’s health to reduce ongoing fear," Zitto Kabwe, leader of the ACT-Wazalendo party, said in a statement. "The president's health is not supposed to be a secret," he said, recalling that Tanzanians received regular updates on the health of two former presidents, Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete, when they were abroad for medical treatment.

Kabwe said Tanzania's constitution calls for the speaker of the national assembly to make information public on the president's health. Government spokesman Hassan Abbasi did not return calls and messages seeking comment.

Another opposition politician, Tundu Lissu, who lost an election last year to Magufuli, said last week from exile in Belgium that the president is in India receiving medical treatment for the virus and is in a serious condition. India's immigration service records do not show anybody by the name of John Magufuli entering the country, and air ambulance flight records do not show a flight from East Africa since Feb. 1, an Indian government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Magufuli has mocked global panic over the COVID-19 pandemic and played down the virus' threat in Tanzania. He has denounced COVID-19 tests, denounced vaccines, and opposed mask-wearing, instead urging his people to put faith in prayer and try remedies such as steam inhalation. An opposition leader said on Tuesday Tanzanians had become fearful due to lack of information about the health of President John Magufuli, who has not been seen in public for more than two weeks, and citizens had the right to know about his condition.

Speculation in East Africa is rife that Magufuli, 61, a vocal COVID-19 sceptic, is ill with the virus, though his vice president said on Monday that the country was safe and citizens should ignore rumours from outside the country. "It is important for the government to inform the public about the president’s health to reduce ongoing fear," Zitto Kabwe, leader of the ACT-Wazalendo party, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The president's health is not supposed to be a secret," he said, recalling that Tanzanians received regular updates on the health of two former presidents, Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete, when they were abroad for medical treatment. Kabwe said Tanzania's constitution calls for the speaker of the national assembly to make information public on the president's health.

Government spokesman Hassan Abbasi did not return calls and messages seeking comment. Another opposition politician, Tundu Lissu, who lost an election last year to Magufuli, said last week from exile in Belgium that the president is in India receiving medical treatment for the virus and is in a serious condition.

India's immigration service records do not show anybody by the name of John Magufuli entering the country, and air ambulance flight records do not show a flight from East Africa since Feb. 1, an Indian government source told Reuters on Tuesday. Magufuli has mocked global panic over the COVID-19 pandemic and played down the virus' threat in Tanzania. He has denounced COVID-19 tests, denounced vaccines, and opposed mask-wearing, instead urging his people to put faith in prayer and try remedies such as steam inhalation.

Kabwe, the opposition leader, also called on the government to release people arrested for questioning the president's health. Police have arrested four people in the country since last week for allegedly spreading false information about the sickness of political leaders, according to the police, who did not mention the president's name when referring to the arrests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Michelle Obama says Meghans interview is heartbreakingMichelle Obama said Meghans recollections about a remark made by one member of the British royal family about the possible darkness o...

Entertainment News Roundup: Danish director says making Oscar-nominated 'Another Round' kept him sane; Netflix scores 35 Oscar nominations in year and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Danish director says making Oscar-nominated Another Round kept him sane after daughters deathThomas Vinterberg was four days into shooting Another Round, which has just earned him ...

FWICE issues non-cooperation notice to Gauahar Khan for violating COVID-19 norms

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees FWICE on Tuesday issued a non-cooperation notice for two months against Bollywood star Gauahar Khan for allegedly violating the COVID-19 rules.The notice comes after the Brihanmumbai Municipal ...

Retailers reach 93 pc of pre-COVID sales in February, on brink of full recovery: Report

The retail industrys business is on the brink of full recovery as it achieved 93 per cent of the pre-COVID sales in February, according to a report.Segments such as consumer durables and quick service restaurants QSR have shown positive gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021